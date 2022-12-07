Justin Duff • De Smet basketball

A 6-foot-4 senior guard, Duff led the Spartans to the championship of the Parkview Classic in Springfield and was named the tournament MVP. In a 60-49 win over Helias in the championship game, he scored 27 points and grabbed three rebounds. He kicked off the tournament and the season by scoring 26 points, pulling down seven rebounds and making three steals in a 59-54 first-round win over Lee’s Summit West and had another big performance (25 points, 4 3-pointers, 5 rebounds) in a 62-55 semifinal win over Kickapoo. As a junior, he earned all-conference honors after averaging 15.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals.