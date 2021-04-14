A 6-foot, 202-pound senior running back, Johnson had 23 carries for 196 and three touchdowns and also threw a TD pass in a 42-21 win over Southwestern Conference foe Belleville West. Johnson opened the scoring with a 15-yard run in the first quarter, and after snapping a 7-7 tie with a 1-yard TD run in the second quarter, he threw a 6-yard scoring pass to give the Tigers a 21-7 lead at the half. Johnson capped his performance with another 1-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter. He has scored a conference-leading 12 touchdowns and 72 points this season along with a conference-leading 85 carries for 671 yards and has signed with West Virginia.
Justin Johnson • Edwardsville football