The Lancers are off to a 2-0 start, and Lehn has played a big role on both sides of the ball. In Friday's 74-14 nonconference victory against DuBourg, Lehn scored five touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving). He had 10 rushes for 149 yards, bringing his season total to 271 yards and six rushing TDs. A 6-foot, 210-pound running back and linebacker, Lehn also had seven tackles and two sacks against DuBourg. For the season, he leads the Lancers with 16 tackles to go along with five sacks and three tackles for loss. He is a returning all-conference and all-district player.