Justin Mumford • Wesclin cross country

A senior, Mumford won the Mascoutah Invitational, covering the 2.96-mile course in an area-best time this season of 14 minutes, 40 seconds. As with most races, Mumford broke to an early lead, and by the half-mile mark he had a 20-yard advantage on his way to a 31-second victory. He had won the Bulldog Season Opener with a performance of 15:24, placed second at the Granite City Invitational in 15:25, and in a six-team meet hosted by Wesclin, he won going away with a time of 15:27. A second-team Post-Dispatch All-Metro pick last season, Mumford was eighth in the Class 1A state meet and the Cahokia Conference champion.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.