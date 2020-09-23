 Skip to main content
Justin Mumford • Wesclin cross country
A senior, Mumford won the Mascoutah Invitational, covering the 2.96-mile course in an area-best time this season of 14 minutes, 40 seconds. As with most races, Mumford broke to an early lead, and by the half-mile mark he had a 20-yard advantage on his way to a 31-second victory. He had won the Bulldog Season Opener with a performance of 15:24, placed second at the Granite City Invitational in 15:25, and in a six-team meet hosted by Wesclin, he won going away with a time of 15:27. A second-team Post-Dispatch All-Metro pick last season, Mumford was eighth in the Class 1A state meet and the Cahokia Conference champion.

