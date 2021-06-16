Justin Mumford • Wesclin track and field

A senior who will be a preferred walk-on with an academic scholarship at the University of Illinois, Mumford won two individual races and ran on a winning relay to lead Wesclin to the Class 1A Chester Sectional team title. He placed first in the 1,600 with a time of 4:32.33, won the 3,200 in 9:31.83 and ran the anchor leg on the winning 1,600 relay. Mumford’s regular season was highlighted by his victory in the 1,600 at the Cahokia Conference meet, where his time missed breaking a conference record by five tenths of a second. In cross country, he made most of final campaign by winning eight meets and was named first-team All-Metro.