 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Justin Mumford • Wesclin track and field
0 comments

Justin Mumford • Wesclin track and field

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Justin Mumford, Wesclin

Justin Mumford, Wesclin cross country

A senior who will be a preferred walk-on with an academic scholarship at the University of Illinois, Mumford won two individual races and ran on a winning relay to lead Wesclin to the Class 1A Chester Sectional team title. He placed first in the 1,600 with a time of 4:32.33, won the 3,200 in 9:31.83 and ran the anchor leg on the winning 1,600 relay. Mumford’s regular season was highlighted by his victory in the 1,600 at the Cahokia Conference meet, where his time missed breaking a conference record by five tenths of a second. In cross country, he made most of final campaign by winning eight meets and was named first-team All-Metro.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports