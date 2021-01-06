A 6-foot-2, 175-pound senior left winger, Sprague kicked off the new calendar year by scoring four goals in a game for the second time this season to lead the Lancers to a 5-2 win over rival Marquette. His first goal came on a 2-on-1 break with 9:19 left in the first period. Sprague scored his second on a drive from left wing into the far top corner of the net with 10:45 left in the second period. He added a pair of empty-net goals late in the third period. Three days prior against Kirkwood, Sprague scored an early goal in a game that ended in a 2-2 tie. He currently leads the Mid-States Municipal Conference in scoring with 16 goals and five assists.
Justin Sprague • Lafayette hockey