 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Justus Johnson • CBC football
0 comments

Justus Johnson • CBC football

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Justus Johnson, CBC

Justus Johnson, CBC football

A 6-foot-2, 170-pound senior cornerback, Johnson made a big play to kick-start the Cadets to a 48-21 win over Liberty North in the Class 6 state championship game at Faurot Field in Columbia. Johnson's first defensive score of the season turned out to be the biggest play of the contest. Liberty North had just scored to climb to within 14-7 and was on the move when Johnson stepped in front of a pass in the flat. He read the play perfectly and was all by himself while hauling in the toss and ran untouched 55 yards into the end zone. A first-team all-conference selection, Johnson finished the season with 39 tackles and three interceptions.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News