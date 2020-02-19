Justyn Boyd • Roosevelt basketball
0 comments

Justyn Boyd • Roosevelt basketball

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Justyn Boyd, Roosevelt

Justyn Boyd, Roosevelt basketball

A 6-foot-2 senior guard, Boyd went on a scoring binge last week, twice eclipsing 40 points and recording triple-doubles. Against Medicine and Bioscience, he racked up 42 points, including eight 3-pointers, 11 rebounds, 12 assists and seven steals in a 72-38 win. He followed by scoring 43 points, including seven 3-pointers, grabbing 11 rebounds, handing out 11 assists and making six steals as the Rough Riders fell to Battle 80-62. A four-year starter, Boyd is fifth in the area in scoring (26.5), leads the area in 3-pointers (3.4), is second in assists (8.6) and third in steals (4.4). He has drawn interest from Harris Stowe, UMSL, Forest Park and Missouri Baptist.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports