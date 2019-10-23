A junior pitcher, Faller picked up victories in Cavaliers’ district tournament victories over Herculaneum and Hancock to help them capture a championship. It was DuBourg's first district title in softball since 2011. At the plate in the two wins, she was 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and three RBI. She also coaxed four walks and had an on-base percentage of .875. For the season, she has a batting average of .689 with 14 doubles, four triples, three home runs, 28 RBI and 13 stolen bases. Faller is a transfer from Metro, where she led the Panthers to their first district title last season.
Most popular
-
Cardinal Ritter suspends football program, dismisses coaching staff
-
Lafayette's Biermann rallies to win first individual state championship
-
Top-ranked small school Cardinal Ritter may have used ineligible player
-
Notebook: St. Charles West pushes on despite injuries; Parkway Central stuns rival West
-
St. Joseph's rolls to fourth consecutive championship, state record ninth overall