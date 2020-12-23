A senior, Hart went 3-0 to win the championship of the 160-pound weight class at the Lee’s Summit Holiday Tournament. Hart, who improved his record to 17-0, won a major decision 12-1 over Blue Springs’ Jaxson McIntyre in the title match. Hart won a 6-2 decision in his semifinal match after pinning his quarterfinal opponent in 39 seconds. It was the third tournament of the season for Hart, who went 5-0 in dual competition to win the Liberty Tournament and won all four of his matches at Fox’s Ron Sauer Duals. He finished fifth in state at 152 pounds in Class 4 last season after taking fifth at 138 pounds in 2019.
Kaden Hart • Francis Howell Central wrestling