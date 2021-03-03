A senior, Hart won the championship of the 160-pound weight class at the Class 4 sectional 2 tournament. He improved his record to 42-1 with a 3-1 decision over Troy sophomore Brett Smith (37-2) in the championship match after winning his semifinal match by fall in the second period. Hart, who has 21 pins this season, also won Gateway Athletic Conference and district championships. Hart won a tournament title at Lee’s Summit and went undefeated in the Liberty Duals and Battle Duals. He finished fifth in the state at 152 pounds last season after placing fifth at 138 as a sophomore and has signed with the University of Nebraska Kearney.
Kaden Hart • Francis Howell Central wrestling