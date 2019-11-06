A 6-foot-3, 187-pound junior quarterback, McMullen produced 403 yards of total offense and threw five touchdown passes in a 49-22 win over North Callaway in a Class 2 District 5 tournament first-round game. He connected on 14 of 17 passes for 304 yards with touchdown passes of 15, 15, 18, 39, and 76 yards and had nine carries for 99 yards. Overall, McMullen has passed for 1,864 yards and 14 TDs with a passer rating of 112.3 and has rushed for 283 yards and five touchdowns. A second-year starter, McMullen was a second-team all-conference selection last season. He also plays basketball and competes in track and field.
