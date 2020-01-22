Kaitlyn Clutter • St. Charles wrestling
Kaitlyn Clutter • St. Charles wrestling

Kaitlyn Clutter, St. Charles

Kaitlyn Clutter, St. Charles wrestling

A senior, Clutter won the championship of the 125-pound weight class to help the Pirates capture the girls team title of their own St. Charles Invitational. She won her first three matches of the tournament with first-period pins before defeating Pattonville’s Camilla Wilkerson by tech fall with a score of 18-3 in the third period of the championship. This season, Clutter (20-4) also has won the GAC Tournament, the Liberty Tournament and finished fourth at Battle’s Wonder Woman Tournament. Last season, she went 36-3 to place fifth at 126 pounds in Missouri’s inaugural girls wrestling state tournament. In track and field, Clutter was a state medalist in the pole vault last spring.

