Kaitlyn Conway • Edwardsville volleyball
Kaitlyn Conway • Edwardsville volleyball

Kaitlyn Conway, Edwardsville

Kaitlyn Conway, Edwardsville volleyball

A 5-foot-5 senior libero, Conway helped the Tigers advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2010. In a 25-12, 25-21 super-sectional win over Huntley, she had six digs, five serve receives with no errors and three service points, including two aces. She was coming off big performances in a straight-set sectional semifinal win over O’Fallon (10 digs) and in a straight-set sectional final win over Normal Community (8 digs, 10 serve receives). Conway, who is the Tigers’ vocal leader on defense, has piled up 347 digs in 89 sets and has a serve receive percentage of 93.7.

