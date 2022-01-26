Kaitlyn Janson • St. Clair wrestling

A senior, Janson won the championship of the 149-pound weight class at the St. Clair Classic, helping the Bulldogs to the team title. She won four matches in the tournament, pinning her first two opponents, surviving with a 2-0 decision in the semifinals before edging West Plains senior Emily Howell 4-3 in the championship match. Janson was taken down in the first period of the title match, falling behind 2-0 before fighting her way back to win. It was the third tournament win of the season for Janson, who also placed first at the Four Rivers Conference Tournament and Wright City. She was second at Fort Zumwalt East, third at Lafayette and fourth in the Wonder Woman Tournament.