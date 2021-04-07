 Skip to main content
Kal Kolar • Maplewood-Richmond Heights golf
A junior and the lone member of the school’s golf team, Kolar won two tournaments in a span of three days last week. First, he fired a 2-over-par 73 to win the individual title at the Greg Bantle Memorial Tournament by one stroke at Missouri Bluffs Golf Club in a field that bosted many of the area’s best players. Two days later, Kolar shot a 5-over-par 76 to tie for medalist honors at the Seckman Tournament at Oak Valley Golf Course in Pevely. Two seasons ago, he won a district championship as a freshman and then followed that up with a runner-up showing at sectionals and a fourth-place finish in the Class 2 state tournament. He earned third-team All-Metro honors in 2019.

