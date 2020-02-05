Kali Snow • Northwest Academy basketball
A 6-foot junior forward, Snow has reeled of five consecutive double-doubles and led the Hornets to three wins last week. Snow loaded the score sheets in a 65-62 win at Principia (18 points, 15 rebounds), a 63-14 win over Cleveland (13 points, 15 rebounds) and in a 68-21 victory over McKinley (16 points, 14 rebounds). Snow, who missed all of last season with an ACL injury, is among the area leaders in rebounding (10.7) and is averaging 10.2 points. She earned all-conference and all-district recognition as a freshman and also plays volleyball.

