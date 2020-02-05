A 6-foot junior forward, Snow has reeled of five consecutive double-doubles and led the Hornets to three wins last week. Snow loaded the score sheets in a 65-62 win at Principia (18 points, 15 rebounds), a 63-14 win over Cleveland (13 points, 15 rebounds) and in a 68-21 victory over McKinley (16 points, 14 rebounds). Snow, who missed all of last season with an ACL injury, is among the area leaders in rebounding (10.7) and is averaging 10.2 points. She earned all-conference and all-district recognition as a freshman and also plays volleyball.
Kali Snow • Northwest Academy basketball
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 6-foot senior guard, Stewart averaged 28.3 points in three games, two of which were Blue Devils’ conference wins, last week to vault himself…
A 5-foot-4 sophomore point guard, Reed had two 20-plus point games to lead the Titans to a pair of victories last week. She scored 29 points, …
A 6-foot-1 guard who has signed with SIU Edwardsville, Taylor broke the school record for points in a single game with a 53-point night in a 7…
A senior, Schultz won the championship of the 138-pound weight class in the Eric Lewis MICDS Invitational. He pinned is first two opponents in…
A 6-foot-1 sophomore guard, Rickermann came up big in a pair of wins over Jefferson County opponents last week. He had a double-double with 17…
A 6-foot junior forward, LaPorta was named MVP of the Highland Tournament after leading the Bulldogs to the championship, their third in the 3…
A 6-foot senior forward, Diekemper poured in 45 points, just two shy of tying the school record for points in a single game, in a 58-49 road v…
A 6-foot-3 senior guard, Hill had another big week to maintain his hold on the area scoring lead and help the Eagles to three victories. Hill,…
A senior, Clutter won the championship of the 125-pound weight class to help the Pirates capture the girls team title of their own St. Charles…