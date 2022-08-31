Kalyn Barr • Francis Howell softball

A senior center fielder and leadoff hitter, Barr led the Vikings to the championship of the Union Tournament. In four tournament games, she batted .667 with five doubles, two walks, six RBI, eight runs scored and three stolen bases. She had a perfect day in a 10-0 win over Borgia in the championship game, going 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases. She also had multi-hit games in wins over Union (2-for-3, 2 doubles, 3 RBI) and Cuba (3-for-4, 2 doubles, 1 RBI). A three-year starter, Barr batted .309 with 16 RBI, 27 runs scored and 11 stolen bases last season. She is also a competitive cross-fit lifter.