Kamari Bradley • Gateway Science wrestling

A senior, Bradley won the championship of the 182-pound weight class in the Class 1 District 1 Tournament at Valle Catholic to improve his unbeaten record to 31-0. He won his first two matches of the tournament by fall and eked out a 7-5 decision in the semifinals before pinning New Madrid County Central freshman Connor Henderson in the second period in the final. Bradley, who has 18 pins, also won Gateway Science’s Colombo Classic in December. He recorded key victories this season against Missouri state qualifiers Mason Marks of Whitfield and Logan Kramme of Owensville along with two-time Illinois state qualifier Owen Birkner of Carlyle.