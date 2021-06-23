Kamden Casey • Freeburg baseball

A junior pitcher, Casey turned in a pair of outstanding pitching performances to help the Midgets capture their second baseball state championship. Freeburg stormed back from a 6-0 first-inning deficit to beat Harrisburg 15-8 in the Class 2A SIU Carbondale Super-Sectional, and Casey played a key role in the win with a strong relief performance. He came on to pitch in the third and worked 4 1/3 innings of scoreless ball to earn the win, striking out four and allowing two hits to muzzle Harrisburg. Casey (8-0) then sealed the state championship by tossing a four-hit shutout with eight strikeouts in 12-0 win over Timothy Christian in the title game.