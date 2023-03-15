A 5-foot-11 senior guard and Blackburn College recruit, Hanvey sank the most famous shot in program history and then helped Gibault win the first state championship in program history. Hanvey made a buzzer-beating 3-point shot for a 45-44 super-sectional win over Illini Bluffs, lifting the Hawks into the state semifinals for the first time since 1999. Hanvey’s shot was featured the same night on a segment of ESPN’s SportsCenter. The senior then dished out a Class 1A state tournament record 18 assists over two wins — 70-46 over Bloomington Cornerstone Christian in a semifinal and 65-45 over Scales Mound in the title game. His total eclipsed the previous record of 14 that was established in 2009. Hanvey had nine assists in each state game, establishing single-game tournament records for assists.