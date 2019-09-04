Subscribe for 99¢
Kannon Nesslage, Kirkwood

Kannon Nesslage, Kirkwood football

In the first start of his high school career at quarterback, Nesslage, a 6-5, 190-pound junior, turned in a dazzling performance, completing 19 of 25 passes for 437 yards and nine touchdowns with no interceptions in the Pioneers’ 61-35 win at Jefferson City. The 437 yards and nine touchdowns both are single-game program records. He threw TD passes of 23, 37 and 54, 11, 7 and 32 yards to help Kirkwood build a 41-28 lead at halftime and capped off his night with third-quarter TD strikes of 80, 17 and 40 yards. Last season as the backup to starting quarterback Cooper Wise, Nesslage completed 13 of 18 passes for 172 yards and a pair of TDs with a passer rating of 139.2.

