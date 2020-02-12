Karl Moore • Jennings basketball
Karl Moore, Jennings

Karl Moore, Jennings basketball

A 6-foot-4 junior forward, Moore led Jennings to a pair of wins last week with a triple-double and a double-double. Those victories extended Jennings’ winning streak to three games and lifted its record above the .500 mark at 10-9. Against Confluence, Moore had 12 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocked shots in a 55-49 win. He then provided 15 points, 18 rebounds, seven blocks and four steals as Jennings rallied in the second half to beat Lafayette 55-51. An honorable mention all-conference selection last season, Moore is averaging 10.9 points, 10 rebounds and 7.4 blocks. He played defensive end on the Jennings football team.

