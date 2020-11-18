 Skip to main content
Karson Gibbs • Fort Zumwalt South soccer
A junior forward, Gibbs set a new single-season school record for goals while leading the Bulldogs into the Class 3 state championship game. In a 3-1 semifinal win at Glendale, Gibbs set up Brenden Owens for a goal that put the Bulldogs ahead 1-0 and scored to make it 2-0 in the 51st minute with his record-breaking 46th goal. Later in the second half, Gibbs extended his single-season scoring mark to 47 with a tally that pushed Zumwalt South’s lead to 3-1. He also scored the lone goal in a 1-0 quarterfinal win over Summit. Gibbs is the GAC Central Division player of the year this season after earning first-team all-state honors last season.

