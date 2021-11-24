Karson Gibbs • Fort Zumwalt South soccer

A senior forward, Gibbs led the Bulldogs to their second consecutive Class 3 state championship and the third in his career. The Bulldogs trailed Ladue 1-0 at halftime of the championship game, but Gibbs got the equalizer 12 minutes into the second half on a goal-line pass from Kolby Uelk that Gibbs finished, setting the stage for Ryan Harvatin’s penalty-kick goal that proved to be the game-winner in the 70th minute. Gibbs, who had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 semifinal win over Van Horn, was the All-Metro player of the year last year. He had 113 career goals and is the GAC Central co-player of the year and an all-region offensive player of the year.