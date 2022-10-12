 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kate Bettlach • DuBourg tennis

A senior who is the team’s No. 1 singles player, Bettlach led the Cavaliers to their first back-to-back girls tennis district championships and qualified for the individual state tournament. She won her doubles match 8-0 in the district semifinals against Crossroads and won doubles (8-4) and singles (6-1, 6-1) matches in the district championship against Affton. Bettlach closed out the week by qualifying individually for state by defeating an opponent from Willow Springs 6-0, 6-4. Bettlach, who started playing tennis as a sophomore and is making her second trip to state, has an 18-2 record in singles matches and is 10-2 in doubles.

