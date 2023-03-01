The senior and Lindenwood University signee finished her high school career with a second consecutive state championship — only this season, she didn’t lose a match. Cooper went 37-0 as a senior and closed out her Class 2 championship in the 105-pound weight class with a 5-1 decision against Liberty-Kansas City freshman Sandy Breeden. Earlier in the tournament, she won twice by fall with first-period pins and once by major decision. Cooper also won at 105 as a junior when Missouri girls wrestling competed in one classification. She and older brother Chance are the first brother-sister duo to win state titles with unbeaten records; Chance did so at 195 pounds in 2015.