 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kate Domian • Kirkwood racquetball
0 comments

Kate Domian • Kirkwood racquetball

  • 0
Kate Domian, Kirkwood

Kate Domian, Kirkwood racquetball

A senior, Domian took first place in the No. 1 seed varsity girls division of the Missouri High School Racquetball Association state championships at Vetta Racquet Sports Concord in South County. After going 10-0 in regular season league matches, she won both of her matches at the state tournament, defeating Lafayette’s Hanna Werk 15-3, 13-15, 11-0 in the final after earning a 15-0, 15-1 win over Nerinx Hall’s Alia Noor in the semifinals. In her 12 matches this season, she only lost one game and that came in the championship. Domian has signed with Illinois Institute of Technology on a soccer scholarship.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports