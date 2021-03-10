A senior, Domian took first place in the No. 1 seed varsity girls division of the Missouri High School Racquetball Association state championships at Vetta Racquet Sports Concord in South County. After going 10-0 in regular season league matches, she won both of her matches at the state tournament, defeating Lafayette’s Hanna Werk 15-3, 13-15, 11-0 in the final after earning a 15-0, 15-1 win over Nerinx Hall’s Alia Noor in the semifinals. In her 12 matches this season, she only lost one game and that came in the championship. Domian has signed with Illinois Institute of Technology on a soccer scholarship.
Kate Domian • Kirkwood racquetball