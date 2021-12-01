 Skip to main content
Kate Eisenbeis • Crystal City basketball
Kate Eisenbeis • Crystal City basketball

Kate Eisenbeis, Crystal City

Kate Eisenbeis, Crystal City basketball

Kate Eisenbeis, Crystal City

A 5-foot-9 junior power forward, Eisenbeis is off to a big start offensively, coming off a season in which she averaged nearly 10 points per game. In Crystal City's season opener, she had a double-double of 35 points and 13 rebounds as the Hornets fell behind 12-10 after one quarter but outscored Principia 18-1 in the second quarter on their way to a 60-36 win. Eisenbeis followed by with 25 points, 21 rebounds and five blocks in a 58-49 win over Viburnum. She had a team-high 13 points to lift the Hornets to a 47-25 win over Valley Park on Monday. An all-district selection in basketball last season, Eisenbeis also plays volleyball.

