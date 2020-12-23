A 5-foot-10 senior guard, Hillyer averaged 27.3 points in three games last week to help the Wildcats win a pair of games. She had 27 points, including four 3-pointers, in an 82-33 win over Miller Career, came close to a double-double with 23 points and eight rebounds in a 69-48 win at Parkway South and racked up a game-high 32 points, pulled down three rebounds and handed out three assists in a 59-50 loss to a 6-1 Whitfield team. Overall Hillyer, a four-year starter, is averaging 21 points, which is among the area leaders, and 5.3 rebounds. Last season, she was a first-team all-conference selection. She has committed to William Jewell.
Kate Hillyer • Eureka basketball