Kate Restovich • Visitation basketball

A 5-foot-8 junior guard, Restovich scored her 1,000th career point in a 58-32 win in the annual Challenge Cup game against Ursuline as the Vivettes went 3-0 last week. She also led Viz in scoring in a 57-41 win over Villa Duchesne (13) and a 44-35 victory over Lutheran North (23). She is among the area leaders in scoring (18.4), 3-pointers made (84) and free throws made (99). Restovich’s honors include being named to the all-tournament team at the Lutheran St. Charles Tournament and the Visitation Christmas Tournament. She also has been selected first-team all-conference in the MWAA the past two seasons.

