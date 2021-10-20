Kathryn McChristy • Warrenton softball

A senior pitcher who also plays first base and outfield, McChristy led the Warriors to a Class 4 district championship last week. In a 6-4 win over Parkway North in the district final, she went 4-for-4 with a double, two RBI and was the winning pitcher, giving up just two earned runs on five hits, while striking out nine. She had a three-inning no-hitter along with two hits and two RBI in a quarterfinal win over Ladue and three hits and four RBI in the semifinals against Hannibal. McChristy is batting .478 with 31 RBI, has a 1.68 ERA and 832 career strikeouts. Last fall, she was first-team all-conference, all-district, all-region and all-state.