Katie Baumgartner • Marquette basketball

A 5-foot-11 senior forward, Baumgartner has had double-doubles in each of the Mustangs’ five games this season and was named to the Marquette Tournament all-tournament team last week. In a semifinal game against Owensville, she poured in 43 points, the second-highest single-game total in program history behind Taylor Campbell, who had 50 in 2014, and grabbed 22 rebounds. She also had big performances in a 58-48 first-round win over Francis Howell (23 points, 20 rebounds) and in the third-place game against Fort Zumwalt West (23 points, 16 rebounds). Last season, she earned second-team all-conference and all-district honors.