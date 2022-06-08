Katy Fitzler • St. Dominic soccer

A junior goalkeeper, Fitzler was a difference maker in the Class 4 state tournament, leading the Crusaders to their seventh overall championship and third in a row to go with titles in 2019 and 2021. In the championship game against Nerinx Hall, Fitzler stopped all six shots she faced through regulation and two 15-minute overtime periods, setting the stage for the penalty-kick shootout, in which she made two saves, diving to her right to make her first save before jumping to her left for a stop in the third round. The Class 4 goalkeeper of the year in 2021, Fitzler posted a 13-3 record with nine shutouts (7 solo) and a 0.91 goals against average this season.