Kayla Jansen • St. Joseph's basketball
Kayla Jansen • St. Joseph’s basketball

Kayla Jansen, St. Joseph's

Kayla Jansen, St. Joseph's basketball

A 6-foot-2 sophomore center, Jansen had a pair of double-doubles and filled the scoresheets to lead the Angels to two victories to kick off the new calendar year. She had 12 points, 17 rebounds, seven blocks and four assists in a 52-27 win over St. Teresa’s and the erupted for 30 points, 15 rebounds, five blocks, five steals and three assists to lift the Angeles to a 56-38 win over STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley. Jansen is averaging 13.3 points, leads the area in blocked shots (3.5) and is among the leaders in rebounding (11.8). She was an all-tournament selection at Marquette and McCracken County, Ky., in December.

