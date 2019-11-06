A 6-foot-1 senior outside hitter, Steinmeyer helped the Spartans team to their first state semifinal appearance. In a 25-12, 25-23 win over Hickman in a Class 4 state quarterfinal match, she had 10 kills, eight digs and 11 serving points, including three aces. She had eight kills and seven digs in a straight-set sectional semifinal win over Francis Howell. Steinmeyer also keyed the Spartans’ district tournament title with 15 kills in the championship against Pattonville. Steinmeyer also is a swimmer and plans to compete in track and field in the spring. She has committed to Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas for volleyball.
