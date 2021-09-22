Kayla Ulrich • Sullivan softball

A junior shortstop, Ulrich led the Eagles to the championship of Jefferson City’s Lady Jays Classic. In four tournament games, including two one-run victories, Ulrich went 5 for 9 with three home runs, six walks, a double, five runs scored and seven RBI. Ulrich is among area leaders in slugging percentage (1.196), batting average (.549), home runs (7), doubles (8), RBI (23), runs scored (28) and on-base percentage (.629). She helped Sullivan capture the Class 3 state title last season and was named first-team All-Metro, first-team all-conference and first-team all-state. Ulrich, who was a catcher two years ago, has started every game since her freshman year.
