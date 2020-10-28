 Skip to main content
Kayla Ulrich • Sullivan softball
A sophomore shortstop, Ulrich helped the Eagles advance to their third state final in five seasons. Her two-run double in the top of the fourth inning provided the winning margin in the Eagles’ 4-1 win over Bowling Green in a Class 3 state semifinal. She was also a difference maker in a 4-0 quarterfinal win at Logan-Rogersville, going 4-for-4 with a home run and driving in all four Sullivan runs. A first-team all-conference, all-district and all-region honoree, Ulrich is batting .461 with a .955 slugging percentage, seven home runs and 34 RBI. She has started every game since her freshman year and was the Eagles catcher last year.

