Kayla Ulrich • Sullivan softball

A sophomore shortstop, Ulrich helped the Eagles advance to their third state final in five seasons. Her two-run double in the top of the fourth inning provided the winning margin in the Eagles’ 4-1 win over Bowling Green in a Class 3 state semifinal. She was also a difference maker in a 4-0 quarterfinal win at Logan-Rogersville, going 4-for-4 with a home run and driving in all four Sullivan runs. A first-team all-conference, all-district and all-region honoree, Ulrich is batting .461 with a .955 slugging percentage, seven home runs and 34 RBI. She has started every game since her freshman year and was the Eagles catcher last year.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.