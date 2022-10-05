Kaylee Hilton • Hillsboro softball

A junior pitcher, Hilton broke the school record for strikeouts in a single season when she fanned 16 St. Pius X hitters in tossing a no-hitter in a 6-0 win last week. Hilton eclipsed the previous record of 172 set by Amanda Clack in 2003 and currently sits at 192. Hilton pitched the Hawks to three victories last week, working 19 innings with 40 strikeouts, a 0.74 ERA and issuing just two walks out of 74 batters. She also had a big week at the plate, batting .600 with nine hits and 11 RBI. Overall, she has a 16-4 record with a 0.96 ERA and is batting team-leading .480 with 37 RBI. Last season, she earned first-team all-Jefferson County Activities Association honors.