Kaylie Drysdale • Cor Jesu volleyball

A 5-foot-10 senior outside hitter, Drysdale led the Chargers the championship of Belleville East’s Metro East Classic and was named the tournament MVP. The Chargers, who won their first four best-of-three tournament matches in straight sets, came from behind to beat Mater Dei in the championship 20-25, 25-22, 25-9 with Drysdale leading the attack, pounding down 10 kills and making three digs. She had nine kills and three digs in a semifinal victory against Kirkwood. A member of the varsity since her sophomore year, Drysdale is averaging 1.9 kills and 1.9 digs per set. She will be playing beach volleyball next year at Georgia State University.