With her second-highest scoring performance of the season in her team’s penultimate game, Wiley became the ninth player in program history to hit the 1,000-point milestone for her career. A 5-foot-9 senior guard who also plays volleyball, Wiley scored 24 points Feb. 10 in a loss to Belleville East, pushing over 1,000. It was one of Wiley’s 11 consecutive double-figure performances to close her Granite City career. She averaged 20 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.7 steals in three games last week while closing in on 1,000 points. Wiley is a four-year player for Granite City but had a shortened sophomore season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She finished her career with 1,018 points, including 380 as a senior.