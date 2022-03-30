Kelbie Zupan • Civic Memorial softball

A senior shortstop, Zupan is off to a torrid start to the season at the plate. In the Eagles’ lone game of the week last week, she went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double, seven RBI and three runs scored in a 14-4 win over Collinsville. She continued her hot streak this week, going 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, two RBI and three runs scored as the Eagles beat Litchfield 18-1 in five innings. Zupan is at or near the top among area leaders in batting average (.813), on base percentage (.833), slugging percentage (1.625) and RBI (14). She was all-conference in softball last season and was a key part of the CM basketball team that advanced to the state semifinals.