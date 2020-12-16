Kellen Thames • Pattonville basketball

A 6-foot-5 junior guard, Thames led the Pirates to three wins last week in their first three games of the season. He filled the scoresheets in a 70-28 win over St. Charles (19 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 5 steals, 4 blocks), a 79-65 victory over Parkway West (16 points, 5 rebounds, 12 assists, 4 steals) and a 67-57 win over Hickman (22 points, 3 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 steals). Thames leads the area in assists (9.3) and is among the leaders in scoring (19), steals (4) and blocked shots (2). A first-team all-conference selection last season and two-time all-district honoree, Thames averaged 18.5 points, four rebounds and 4.5 assists as a sophomore.
