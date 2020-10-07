 Skip to main content
Kelly Karre • Liberty golf
A senior, Karre helped the Eagles win the team title of the 14th annual Knight Cup, which featured a match-play format, at The Links at Dardenne by winning her match and sinking a 14-foot putt on a playoff hole to seal the team victory. The following day, she helped Liberty win the GAC North/Central Conference team championship by winning the individual title for the second consecutive season with a 13-over-par 84 at Wolf Hollow. Karre went undefeated in conference match play, which helped lead the Eagles to a 7-0 record and the conference title. Her low score in match play this season was a 1-over 36. She finished 46th in Class 2 last season.

Sports