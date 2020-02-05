Kelsey Blakemore • Whitfield basketball
Kelsey Blakemore • Whitfield basketball

Kelsey Blakemore, Whitfield

Kelsey Blakemore, Whitfield basketball

A 5-foot-9 junior guard, Blakemore led the Warriors to the championship of Villa Duchesne’s Queen of Hearts Tournament and was named to the all-tournament team. In a 50-40 win over Metro in the championship, she had a game-high 20 points to go along with six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Blakemore was coming off a big game in a 65-53 semifinal win over Eureka as she provided 21 points, four rebounds, five assists and seven steals. Overall, Blakemore is averaging a team-high 14.9 points along with 5.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.7 steals. She also made the all-tournament team at Visitation and was second-team all-conference last season.

