A 5-foot-9 junior guard, Blakemore led the Warriors to the championship of Villa Duchesne’s Queen of Hearts Tournament and was named to the all-tournament team. In a 50-40 win over Metro in the championship, she had a game-high 20 points to go along with six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Blakemore was coming off a big game in a 65-53 semifinal win over Eureka as she provided 21 points, four rebounds, five assists and seven steals. Overall, Blakemore is averaging a team-high 14.9 points along with 5.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.7 steals. She also made the all-tournament team at Visitation and was second-team all-conference last season.
Kelsey Blakemore • Whitfield basketball
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 6-foot senior guard, Stewart averaged 28.3 points in three games, two of which were Blue Devils’ conference wins, last week to vault himself…
A 5-foot-4 sophomore point guard, Reed had two 20-plus point games to lead the Titans to a pair of victories last week. She scored 29 points, …
A 6-foot-1 guard who has signed with SIU Edwardsville, Taylor broke the school record for points in a single game with a 53-point night in a 7…
A senior, Schultz won the championship of the 138-pound weight class in the Eric Lewis MICDS Invitational. He pinned is first two opponents in…
A 6-foot-1 sophomore guard, Rickermann came up big in a pair of wins over Jefferson County opponents last week. He had a double-double with 17…
A 6-foot junior forward, LaPorta was named MVP of the Highland Tournament after leading the Bulldogs to the championship, their third in the 3…
A 6-foot senior forward, Diekemper poured in 45 points, just two shy of tying the school record for points in a single game, in a 58-49 road v…
A 6-foot-3 senior guard, Hill had another big week to maintain his hold on the area scoring lead and help the Eagles to three victories. Hill,…
A senior, Clutter won the championship of the 125-pound weight class to help the Pirates capture the girls team title of their own St. Charles…