A 5-foot-9 senior guard, Blakemore led Whitfield to the program’s first state championship. In a Class 5 state semifinal, Blakemore scored a game-high 19 points and grabbed four rebounds to lead Whitfield to a 53-47 win over William Chrisman. She then closed out her high school career by putting up eight points, four rebounds, four assists and five steals in a 50-34 win over West Plains in the championship game. Blakemore was making her third final four appearance in four seasons. For the season, Blakemore averaged a team-high 15.2 points along with 5.6 rebounds, three assists and 2.5 steals. She scored more than 1,000 points in her career and was the District 7 player of the year.
Kelsey Blakemore • Whitfield basketball