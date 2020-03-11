A 5-foot-9 junior guard, Blakemore led the Warriors to their sixth consecutive win, earning them their third trip to the state semifinals over the last four seasons. In a 63-36 win over Lutheran St. Charles in a Class 3 quarterfinal, Blakemore ignited the Warriors’ offense in the second quarter, scoring 11 points over a span of 4 minutes and 58 seconds to trigger a 19-4 burst that put them in control 31-16 heading into halftime. She was coming off a big performance (19 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals) in a sectional win over Miller Career. An all-district selection, Blakemore is averaging 14.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.6 steals.
Kelsey Blakemore • Whitfield basketball
