Kendra Bliss • Washington wrestling

A sophomore, Bliss won the championship of the 120-pound weight class at the GAC Tournament as she improved her record to 28-1. She pinned her quarterfinal and semifinal opponents in the first period and capped things off by pinning St. Charles junior Hayley Newtown in the second period of the championship match. Bliss, who has won 23 matches by fall this season, also won championships at the Parkway South Tournament, the Raytown South Tournament and placed third at the Wonder Woman Tournament. Last season, she fell one win short of qualifying for the state tournament. She also runs cross country and competes in track and field.