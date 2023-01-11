Kendra Bliss • Washington wrestling

A junior, Bliss pinned her way to the championship of the 125-pound weight class of the GAC Tournament to help the Blue Jays win the team title. All four of her matches ended by fall in the first period. She capped off the tournament by pinning Fort Zumwalt East sophomore Savannah Bateman 33 seconds into the championship match. Bliss (29-2), who has 22 pins this season, also has won the Union Tournament, Raytown South Tournament and Parkway South’s Chip Allison Patriot Classic. She placed second in a 53-girl bracket at the Wonder Woman Tournament. Last season, she qualified for the state tournament and went 2-2, losing in the bubble round.