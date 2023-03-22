The Wolverines won their fourth consecutive championship in a season a state tournament was contested, including their third in a row with Davis leading the way. A 6-foot-6 senior forward, Davis came up huge with a team-leading 20 points and seven rebounds as Vashon pulled out a 49-45 victory against Tolton in a Class 4 semifinal. He also had nine points and four rebounds in a 64-37 victory against Park Hills Central in the Class 4 championship game. Signed with SIU Carbondale, Davis was named the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association’s Class 4 player of the year. He was a first team All-Metro selection as a junior.